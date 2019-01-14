On this episode of DFW Outdoorsman, we’re at the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club to experience a “flighted duck hunt”. Woody has a great time in the duck blind with Greystone’s General Manager, Andrew Wilcox and Greystone’s Sales Manager, Sean Cochran. It’s a little bit of smack talk, some pretty decent shooting and a whole lot of fun! We also get some instruction on their challenging sporting clays courses and we enjoy the truly world-class amenities this Orvis endorsed wingshooting, hunting and outdoor adventure lodge has to offer.

