(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kyler Murray announced on Twitter Monday afternoon he has declared for the NFL Draft.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

Murray is expected to be a first round pick in April’s draft.

Declaring for the draft does not affect Murray’s status with the Oakland Athletics.

Representatives of the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball met Sunday with the Heisman Trophy winner.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the meeting was not made public. Oakland executives remained confident as recently as the baseball winter meetings last month in Las Vegas that Murray would report to spring training this year and pursue baseball. MLB joined the efforts to persuade the dual-sport star, sending someone from its marketing group to the meeting, the source said.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Murray’s Sooners lost in a college football playoff semifinal December 29 to eventual runner-up Alabama.

Drafted last June in the first round as the ninth overall pick, the Allen High School graduate signed with Oakland for $4.66 million. There was an agreement between the team and Murray that he would play football this year, then skip his senior season to begin his pro baseball career — and A’s manager Bob Melvin as well as executive Billy Beane and general manager David Forst closely followed Oklahoma football in 2018.

This past season for the Sooners, he completed 260 of 377 passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a passer rating of 199.2. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 TDs.

