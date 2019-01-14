Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police said an incident Monday night at the intersection of Trinidad and Caracas Drives resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
That’s in a neighborhood north of North Loop 820 near Rufe Snow.
An officer opened fire on a suspect. That suspect was rushed to the hospital and a police K-9 was also struck and taken away for treatment.
Police said the situation is contained but people should still avoid the area.
This is a developing story.