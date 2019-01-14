NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police said an incident Monday night at the intersection of Trinidad and Caracas Drives resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

That’s in a neighborhood north of North Loop 820 near Rufe Snow.

An officer opened fire on a suspect. That suspect was rushed to the hospital and a police K-9 was also struck and taken away for treatment.

UPDATE: Regarding active incident Trinidad/Caracas: Officer Involved shooting. Subject transported to hospital. Police K9 was struck and also transported for treatment. — NRH Police (@NRHPD) January 15, 2019

Police said the situation is contained but people should still avoid the area.

This is a developing story.