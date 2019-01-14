  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are looking for a suspect who broke into the same home twice within 48 hours.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Melanie Drive.

He first struck on January 9 at 3:45 p.m.

The homeowner came home in the middle of the burglary and found the suspect – described as a black male, between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build –  hiding next to an air conditioner unit.

The homeowner moved their car away and saw him running toward a silver or gray “small” car. The suspect pointed a handgun at the homeowner after she approached him. But that didn’t stop the homeowner from  to following the suspect vehicle as it left the residence.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect was inside the house for about an hour; the suspect stole property including electronics and clothing. The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

A day later, the suspect entered the house again through damage caused by his first break-in. He saw a female inside the house, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded property. But the home’s security system activated, causing the suspect to flee.

Do you recognize this man? Call 817-392-4469 and talk to detectives if so. (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

The suspect was seen with another black male suspect at a nearby convenience store.

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating both men. The burglar’s accomplice is described as a black male between 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a full face beard. Both suspects were seen in a small gray or silver four-door car.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call 817.392.4469.

