DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial service for late Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher is set for next week.

Award winning singer/songwriter and Broadway star, Gary Morris, has been chosen by the family of the late CEO and Chairman Emeritus of Southwest Airlines, Herb Kelleher, to perform at his memorial service on Tuesday, January 22.

Morris will be performing his original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “America The Beautiful” at the service in Dallas.

A time and location will be announced soon.

“Since we’re both native Texans, it is a most special honor to be asked to perform for Mr. Kelleher’s funeral,” says Gary. “Of all the wonderful singers they could have asked, it is humbling to know my music has touched the family.”

Kelleher died on January 3 at the age of 87.

His family held a private funeral last week in San Antonio.