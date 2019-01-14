  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Gary Morris, Herb Kelleher, memorial service, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial service for late Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher is set for next week.

Award winning singer/songwriter and Broadway star, Gary Morris, has been chosen by the family of the late CEO and Chairman Emeritus of Southwest Airlines, Herb Kelleher, to perform at his memorial service on Tuesday, January 22.

gettyimages 466792702 Public Memorial Service Set For Southwest Airlines Co Founder

Singer/Songwriter Gary Morris performs during the All-Star Whitey Shafer Benefit, Hosted By Moe Bandy at The Nashville Palace on March 18, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

Morris will be performing his original rendition of the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “America The Beautiful” at the service in Dallas.

A time and location will be announced soon.

“Since we’re both native Texans, it is a most special honor to be asked to perform for Mr. Kelleher’s funeral,” says Gary. “Of all the wonderful singers they could have asked, it is humbling to know my music has touched the family.”

Kelleher died on January 3 at the age of 87.

His family held a private funeral last week in San Antonio.

screen shot 2019 01 04 at 4.32.15 pm Public Memorial Service Set For Southwest Airlines Co Founder

Herb Kelleher (courtesy: Southwest Airlines)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s