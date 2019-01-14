Filed Under:Crime, Death, Frazier Street, Jermicheal D. Maxie, Kaufman County, Kawana White, Kenneth White, Kenneth White III, Markiest Lucky, Oklahoma, shot, terrell, Tulsa, W. Cottage Street

TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Terrell Police Department has arrested Jermicheal Maxis, 29, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two men found dead a mile apart Saturday evening in Kaufman County.

jermicheal d. maxie Suspect Arrested, Charged For Deaths Of 2 Fatally Shot In Kaufman County

Jermicheal Maxis 29 of Terrell is in custody, charged with murder. (photo credit: Terrell Police Dept.)

Kenneth’s White and Markiest Lucky were found dead in the 300 block of W. Cottage Street and the 700 block of Frazier Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“He was a nice man,” said Kenneth White III, his son. “He used to always sell barbecue plates.”

Police issued a murder warrant for Maxis but he remained at-large until Monday.

Police said Maxis has a lengthy criminal history in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His charges range from burglary to assault and battery of a police officer.

It’s unclear at the time how the three men knew each other.

 

