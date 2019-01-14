TERRELL (CBSDFW.COM) – The Terrell Police Department has arrested Jermicheal Maxis, 29, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two men found dead a mile apart Saturday evening in Kaufman County.

Kenneth’s White and Markiest Lucky were found dead in the 300 block of W. Cottage Street and the 700 block of Frazier Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“He was a nice man,” said Kenneth White III, his son. “He used to always sell barbecue plates.”

Police issued a murder warrant for Maxis but he remained at-large until Monday.

Police said Maxis has a lengthy criminal history in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His charges range from burglary to assault and battery of a police officer.

It’s unclear at the time how the three men knew each other.