GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A 18-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his brother Monday morning in Garland.

It happened at a residence in the 200 block of E. Taylor Drive.

When officers arrived at 4 a.m. they found the victim, Ryan Christopher Smart, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. Garland Fire paramedics responded and transported him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers learned there was a disturbance between Smart and his younger brother Brendan Demarcus Edwards.

Police said Edwards produced a handgun and Smart.

Edwards left the home after the shooting, according to police, but later turned himself in at the Garland Jail.

He is charged with Murder. No bond set.

The investigation is ongoing but police said they believe it was an isolated incident.