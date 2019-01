DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More rental bikes and scooters are on the way to Dallas sidewalks.

Uber plans to launch its electronic bike and scooter program called JUMP on Tuesday morning in Dallas.

Uber, known best for its ride-sharing service, advertises the e-scooters and bikes as safe and affordable.

Users can reserve them through the same Uber app you use to find a ride.

On its website, Uber says JUMP bikes are pedal-assist electric bikes, so the harder you pedal the faster you’ll go.