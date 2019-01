FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments after a vehicle crashed into a room at a Fort Worth motel early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Dreamland Motel on Riverside Drive.

No one at the motel was injured, but the driver of the vehicle, who police say may have had some type of medical episode, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It isn’t known if the unit the vehicle crashed into was occupied or any damage estimates to the hotel.