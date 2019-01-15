DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of airport security officers and air traffic controllers showed up for work again Tuesday with no sign they will be paid any time soon.

TSA officers are continuing to be ordered to work at airports without pay during what’s become the longest government shutdown in history.

The agency insists that its officers are not calling in sick in high numbers and that security checkpoint lines are not longer at airports like DFW Airport because of it.

DFW Airport’s maximum wait time is 25 minutes according to TSA which is fifth among U.S. airports.

Dallas Love Field is second with a maximum wait time of 41 minutes.

About 7 percent of TSA officers were absent on Monday compared to 2-and-a-half percent one year ago.

Travelers told CBS 11 they took precautions and arrived extra early expecting to wait, but were pleasantly surprised.

“It’s been smooth sailing so far,” said Ginger Smith of Colleyville.

“They did say get here 2 1/2 hours early and there’s no line,” said Marni Benson of Dallas.

Some arriving passengers said other airports are a struggle to get out of.

Vincent Jackson of Fort Worth said, “Oh my God, LA is a madhouse LA and Phoenix, it took me hours to get through checkpoints. Here it’s still kind a decent.”