Filed Under:Broadway, Carol Channing, Celebrity Death, Hello Dolly

(CBS NEWS/AP) – Carol Channing, the iconic actress, singer and comedian who starred in the Broadway hit “Hello, Dolly,” has died. Her publicist, B. Harlan Boll, confirmed to CBS News that Channing died at 12:31 a.m. in Rancho Mirage, California, of natural causes. Channing was 97.

carol Carol Channing, Known For Broadway Hit Hello, Dolly, Dies At 97

Carol Channing attends the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at Parker Palm Springs on January 3, 2015 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Besides “Hello, Dolly,” Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism. She often appeared on television and in nightclubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

