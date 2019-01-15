(CBS NEWS/AP) – Carol Channing, the iconic actress, singer and comedian who starred in the Broadway hit “Hello, Dolly,” has died. Her publicist, B. Harlan Boll, confirmed to CBS News that Channing died at 12:31 a.m. in Rancho Mirage, California, of natural causes. Channing was 97.

Besides “Hello, Dolly,” Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism. She often appeared on television and in nightclubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.

