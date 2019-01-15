GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for a 38-year-old woman who is a person of interest in the case of a man found dead in a storage building Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to a storage building in the 400 block of South Kirby Drive at around 6 p.m. in regards to an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Victor Aramburo unconscious in a storage facility being used as a living quarters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators found Aramburo had suffered injuries that may have led to his death, which is being investigated as a murder.

Police need help locating 38-year-old Marietta Allen who is a person of interest in the case. Police say she is believed to have been seen with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.