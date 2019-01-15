Filed Under:After8ToEducate, helping the homeless, Homeless, In My Shoes, Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, Plugged In To DFW, Super Bowl of Caring, The Stewpot

According to the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties has been steadily increasing for the past several years.

At its main location on the corner of Park Avenue and Young Street in downtown Dallas, The Stewpot provides casework assistance and enrichment programs to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, as well as Children & Youth and Family Stabilization programs to at-risk children and their families.

The Stewpot Alliance’s Soup’s On! Luncheon is January 17!

In My Shoes works to empower women to learn and develop the life, job and parenting skills necessary to live a healthy and complete life – for the good of themselves and for their babies.

Founded by Dallas entrepreneur Jorge Baldor, After8toEducate  is the first all-encompassing program to support unsheltered high school youth in Dallas. After8 brings together community resources to reduce the number of unsheltered young adults and foster self-sufficiency.

Super Bowl of Caring uses the energy of the Super Bowl to mobilize youth in a united national effort to care for people in their local communities who are hungry and those in need. To register your team, sign up here.

