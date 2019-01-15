FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A TCU walk-on basketball player got some great news Monday, but it was delivered in a non-traditional way.

Instead of coaches telling Owen Ashieris the great news, they had a campus police officer come into a meeting and call for Ashieris to come over.

While verifying who Ashieris was, the officer held out a piece of paper for the player to see, which told him he was now on scholarship.

He was quickly mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

Congratulations Owen!

The TCU basketball team tweeted the video and said, “Owen Ashieri thought he was in trouble but instead found out he’s been put on scholarship for the spring semester. Congrats Owen! # GoFrogs“