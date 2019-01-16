  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:CityPlace, DART, DART Station, Shooting, Uptown

UPDATE: DART Police have determined the victim shot himself. The station will remain closed until the investigation is complete since it is a crime scene.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART Police responded to a shooting at the Cityplace Uptown DART station around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect.

The station was shut down temporarily during the police activity.

A bus is shuttling passengers from the Arts District stop to Mockingbird Station.

