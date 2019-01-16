NORMAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Hurts made the announcement Wednesday in a story in the Players’ Tribune. He will be available immediately as a graduate transfer.

Hurts was a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime against Georgia in the national title game after the 2017 season, then beat him out for the starting job heading into this past season and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Hurts left Alabama with 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns passing and 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.

Hurts could have transferred earlier, but he stuck it out and rallied Alabama past Georgia in the SEC title game this past season after Tagovailoa was injured. As Oklahoma prepared to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had praise for Hurts.

“Could not be more impressed with Jalen Hurts, how he handled that just from afar,” Riley said. “Big fan of that kid and how that entire situation was managed.”

Oklahoma has a good history with transfer quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech before winning the Heisman at Oklahoma in 2017 and being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. Kyler Murray transferred from Texas A&M before winning the Heisman at Oklahoma this past season and choosing to declare early for the NFL draft.

Hurts should help Oklahoma smooth its transition from Murray at quarterback. Last year’s backup, Austin Kendall, is expected to transfer. Tanner Mordecai, a freshman last season, is the only quarterback currently on scholarship for the Sooners. Five-star recruit Spencer Rattler, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2019, is committed to the Sooners.

