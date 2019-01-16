DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An electric space heater running too close to curtains led to a house fire just before midnight, causing significant damage to a man’s home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the 911 call about the fire at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Llewellyn Avenue in South Dallas.

When firefighters got there, fire was coming from the front of the house. They got the fire out in about 20 minutes.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and began “as the result of a heat source being left too close to combustible materials.”

According to the homeowner, a man in his 70’s, he was using a heater to keep warm, while asleep on a couch in the living area of his home.

He woke up to the smell of smoke, and noticed a set of curtains near the space heater on fire.

The fire spread from the living area of the home, causing significant damage.

Though he was able to escape the home uninjured, he was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.