By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Anderson McDuffie, Dallas Stars, Heart Condition, Make A Wish North Texas, Make-A-Wish, Scrimmage

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars joined Make A Wish North Texas to create an unforgettable experience for a 10-year-old Plano boy and his friends.

Anderson McDuffie was born with a heart condition and has already undergone two open heart surgeries. The second was last May.

His mother says the one thing that gave him inspiration was his love for the Dallas Stars.

screen shot 2019 01 16 at 6.17.54 pm Stars Make Wish Come True For Young Fan With Heart Condition

Anderson McDuffie scrimmages with Dallas Stars (CBS 11)

On Wednesday, McDuffie was invited to suit up along with his friends to scrimmage against the very players he idolizes.

So for 2 periods the EKG’s and Stars faced off inside their practice facility in Frisco.

“Excitement. I’m overwhelmed by all of this. It’s just so amazing,” said McDuffie.

He managed to score the winning goal with 40 seconds left helping the EKG’s claim victory over the Stars 6-5.

“We will remember this forever. Thank you all for everything. Everyone ounce of love and support you poured into my family,” Anderson’s mother Loan said.

