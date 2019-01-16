Filed Under:Delany Elementary School, Indecency with a Child, Kennedale ISD, Lewis Wayne Rawlings, school custodian

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A now former Kennedale ISD school custodian is accused of indecency with a child.

Kennedale Police arrested 70-year-old Lewis Wayne Rawlings at his home.

asuspect 9 North Texas School Custodian Arrested For Indecency With A Child At Elementary School

Lewis Wayne Rawlings

He’s accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl at Delany Elementary School.

Police said a faculty member witnessed the incident and immediately removed the child from the situation.

Rawlings was escorted from the school.

Police took him to the Mansfield Jail where bond was set at $10,000.

Police said he’d been an employee of the Kennedale School District for 32 years.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s