KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A now former Kennedale ISD school custodian is accused of indecency with a child.

Kennedale Police arrested 70-year-old Lewis Wayne Rawlings at his home.

He’s accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl at Delany Elementary School.

Police said a faculty member witnessed the incident and immediately removed the child from the situation.

Rawlings was escorted from the school.

Police took him to the Mansfield Jail where bond was set at $10,000.

Police said he’d been an employee of the Kennedale School District for 32 years.