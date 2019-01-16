SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBSFW.COM/AP) — YouTube is trying to prevent people from doing dangerous things.

The video-sharing network owned by Google is cracking down on harmful or dangerous pranks.

Updated policies no longer allow challenges that present “an apparent risk of death” and ban content featuring children “participating in dangerous challenges that pose an imminent risk of injury or bodily harm.”

YouTube also says it is drawing the line on content that “intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities” that have a risk of serious harm or death. They include bomb making or pranks that put people in physical danger.

A recent “Bird Box challenge” featured videos of people engaging in activities while blindfolded. The activity also led Netflix to issue a statement urging copycats to be careful not to hurt themselves imitating the film.

A year ago, YouTube began removing videos of the so-called Tide Pod challenge, which involves people putting their health at risk by eating the brightly colored laundry detergent packs known as pods.

