OKEMAH, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two bodies found this week in shallow graves in rural Oklahoma have been positively identified as a missing woman and man from central Texas, an Oklahoma medical examiner confirmed.

The bodies have been positively identified as 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, confirming a preliminary police investigation.

No arrest has been made.

The friends had been missing since January 4. Their bodies were recovered Tuesday in Okfuskee County, about 75 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Their families had been searching for them in Bell County, Texas, before investigators were led to the remote area where the bodies were discovered.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email request for additional details about its investigation, including how the pair died.

Scott’s ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, 44 is scheduled to be extradited to Texas from Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he is being held on a felony burglary warrant issued by authorities in Temple.

Marks is accused of breaking into Scott’s home and threatening her and her family in August, according to an arrest affidavit.

Marks has not been named as a suspect in the disappearances of Scott and Swearingen.

