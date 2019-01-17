DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – As the longest government shutdown in history continues, the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank are working together to try to ensure federal employees impacted have access to the food their families need.

The organizations have partnered with the team at the DFW Airport to host a distribution for onsite employees Friday, providing emergency food, sharing information about the partner agency network where they can turn to for continued assistance and providing SNAP counselors who will help employees sign up for emergency SNAP benefits.

“The North Texas Food Bank is laser focused on ensuring that North Texans in need have access to the food that they need to thrive,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “For many Federal Employees impacted by this shutdown, this may be the first time they have had to seek food assistance. We want our neighbors to know that the North Texas Food Bank and our partners are here in their time of need.”

To find a nearby food pantry, click here.

“Tarrant Area Food Bank is proud to provide food assistance during times of crisis,” said Bo Soderbergh, Executive Director of Tarrant Area Food Bank. “During these uncertain times, we want to ensure that hungry neighbors understand the myriad of resources available to them. By visiting tafb.org, neighbors in need can find the food pantry that is closest to them.”