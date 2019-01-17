DALLAS (HOODLINE) — Curious where Dallas’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Dallas businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool this winter.

Nori Handroll Bar

Photo: cat n./Yelp

Open since September, this sushi bar and bar, which offers tapas and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but Nori Handroll Bar saw a 42.6 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to five stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 150 percent.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Bar Louie has seen a 7.2 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 2814 Elm St. in Deep Ellum, Nori Handroll Bar offers hand roll combos with clever names: I Could Eat (three rolls), Hungry (four rolls), Starving (five rolls) or Hangry (six rolls). Try the octopus marinated in Japanese horseradish from the cold plate menu or the Japanese fried chicken from the hot plate menu. (See the full menu here.)

New York Eats

Photo: new york eats/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Far North’s New York Eats, the Mediterranean, halal and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.7 percent over the past month, New York Eats bagged a 30 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.0 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There’s more that’s trending on Dallas’s New American scene: Velvet Taco has seen a 17.7 percent increase in reviews, and Sixty Vines and Sassetta have seen 17.1 and 6.4 percent increases, respectively.

Open at 13531 Montfort Drive, Suite 109, since 2014, New York Eats offers New York halal street cart food. On the menu, expect the popular signature platters, with gyro meat (lamb and beef) or chicken, falafel, seasoned rice, romaine lettuce, hot sauce, and veggies. This spot also serves wraps, burgers and salad. (See full menu here.)

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Photo: monica s./Yelp

Lake Highlands’s Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is the city’s buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.

The breakfast and brunch spot, which opened at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 846, in September, increased its review count by 45.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.2 percent for the Yelp category “Breakfast & Brunch.”

It’s not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Twisted Trompohas seen a 18.6 percent increase in reviews.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is famous for its breakfast all day. Menu highlights include breakfast pot pie with gravy and a puff pastry, or the Bella! Bella! Benny, with thin slices of prosciutto, taleggio cheese and poached eggs on toasted ciabatta. You’ll also find sandwiches and pastries on the menu. (Here’s the full menu.)

Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten

Photo: Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten/Yelp

East Dallas’s Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten is currently on the upswing in the traditional American category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, this sports bar and traditional American spot increased its by 11 percent—and kept its rating consistent at 3.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 240 percent on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 3300 Ross Ave. since 2017, the business offers traditional bar food such as burgers, sandwiches, salads and pizza. Try something from the specialties menu, which includes shepherd’s pie and Texas redfish. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Civil Pour

Photo: civil pour/Yelp

Open since September, this beer bar, which offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Sandwiches” on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged “Sandwiches” saw review counts increase by a median of 4.9 percent over the past month, but Civil Pour saw a 19.5 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 8061 Walnut Hill Lane in Lake Highlands, Civil Pour offers specialty coffee, beers, paninis and pastries. Order the Pecan Lodge pulled pork, which is stuffed with tasso ham, Munster cheese, house pickles, stone ground mustard and mayo. Wash it down with a latte or pour over coffee. (Here’s the full menu.)