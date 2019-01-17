DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police chased three bank robbery suspects through the streets and highways of North Texas for 45 minutes Thursday morning.

Chopper 11 covered the chase as the hood of the grey car flipped up, covering the windshield. But that didn’t slow the driver down as police continued their pursuit on I-30 going east. The suspect’s back tire had blown out as well.

The suspects ended up going westbound on Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff.

The chase eventually ended at a narrow, dead end street, where two men and a woman fled the car. Police, SWAT and K9 Units converged on the scene at Glenfield Road in Dallas.

The driver took off, but didn’t make it far before seeming to give up, falling face-first with arms to the side into the dirt.

The female suspect didn’t run, choosing to take a seat by the car instead. The other male suspect started to run, then seemed to think twice about it and was apprehended.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.