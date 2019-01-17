  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly-released body cam video from Haltom City Police shows the moments officers pulled a woman from a burning vehicle.

Police officers were chasing a drunk driver near Denton Highway when he hit a pickup truck which caught fire.

burning pickup rescue (Haltom City Police body cam)

Police were able to get the driver out of the burning pickup.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

burning pickup rescue (Haltom City Police body cam)

The woman officers rescued suffered internal injuries and her condition is not known.

The suspect was arrested and faces multiple charges.

