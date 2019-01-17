Filed Under:Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, I-30, loop 12, School Bus Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unmarked yellow school bus ended up on its side down an embankment off I-30 near Loop 12 in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

This happened on the westbound side of I-30.

Ten students were on the bus.  Nine students and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The one student who was not injured was released to the student’s parents.

The bus is registered to Bishop Dunne Catholic School.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue as many as four vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

