PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man who owns a massage and realignment center was arrested on sexual assault charges.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Michael Solberg last week after a grand jury indicted him.

He bonded out of jail the same day.

Michael Solberg

The alleged victim reported the assault in April 2018 after an incident in 2009.

There have been three other victims who reported similar incidents, Dallas Police said. One in 2009 and two in 2016.  Each of their cases were presented in 2017 to a grand jury but in those cases Solberg was not indicted.

Dallas police ask anyone with information about accusations against Solberg contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

 

