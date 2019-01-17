HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police released surveillance images of a pair of men wanted for burglarizing a car and using the victim’s credit cards a short time later.

Police said the car burglary happened in Bedford last December 26 at the 24 Hour Fitness at 2100 Plaza Pkwy.

The fraudulent credit card use happened shortly after at Target in Hurst.

The suspects were seen driving away in the black four-door Infiniti pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of these individuals, can contact Detective Charnock at 817-788-7174.