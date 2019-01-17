Filed Under:Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Credit Card Abuse, Hurst Police, surveillance images

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police released surveillance images of a pair of men wanted for burglarizing a car and using the victim’s credit cards a short time later.

Police said the car burglary happened in Bedford last December 26 at the 24 Hour Fitness at 2100 Plaza Pkwy.

The fraudulent credit card use happened shortly after at Target in Hurst.

car burglary and credit card abuse suspects vehicle (surveillance)

The suspects were seen driving away in the black four-door Infiniti pictured below.

car burglary and credit card abuse suspect vehicle (surveillance)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of these individuals, can contact Detective Charnock at 817-788-7174.

