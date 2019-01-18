FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan after five years, the team announced Friday.

This comes after a 10-6 regular season and playoff win in the 2018 season but with some dismal offensive performances throughout.

Fans and various new outlets have called for Linehan’s firing as the team looks to evolve and compete with the NFL’s offensive powerhouses in this day and age.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett released a statement on his offensive coordinator no longer being a part of the team:

“This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person. He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position. This was very much a mutual decision, and there was a great deal of common ground and shared understanding between both of us during our meetings. Scott has had an incredibly positive impact on our football team. He has been instrumental in the development and success of a significant number of our veteran and younger players. He is an outstanding football coach, a great friend and we wish him and his family nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”

