DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help locating a critically missing woman.

Investigators say it was around 4:00 a.m. Friday when Meosha Willis was last seen walking near Baylor University Medical Center in the 3500 block of Gaston Avenue.

Police are concerned the 25-year-old may be a danger to herself.

Willis is a Black female who stands 5’7’’ and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown, heavy-duty jacket, black tights, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information about Willis is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

