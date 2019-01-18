  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas elementary student delivered an award-winning speech, inspired by civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The power is in each one of you to bring healing and happiness to this world,” said Jasira King, the winner of the MLK oratory competition.

King is the newly crowned winner of the annual Dallas ISD MLK oratory competition.

The fourth grader from William Brown Miller Elementary wrote an original speech about what Dr. King would say to the children of today’s world.

She was one of eight finalists that competed Friday.

