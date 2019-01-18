DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing teenager John Preston Briley.

The 18-year-old was last seen on January 18, 2019 at around 7:30 a.m., in the 5200 block of Goodwin Ave.

Briley is described at a white male, weighs 150 pounds, 6’02” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a multi-colored poncho, khaki pants, brown shoes and may be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.