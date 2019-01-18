FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police found a woman dead from gunshot wounds to her upper body Friday morning in east Fort Worth.

She was killed in front of her three children.

It happened in the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive near Ramey Avenue. The victim’s children ran for help to a next door neighbor’s house.

“It’s just sad, a young mother, just sad. I’m upset,” said that neighbor, Linda Williams.

Detectives said it was a domestic situation and are looking for a suspect who was in a dating relationship with the victim.

The woman’s children are with family members.