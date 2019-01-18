FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are investigating a late Thursday night shooting in a Home Depot parking lot that left two men dead.

Investigators were called to the store, just off Interstate-35W and Sycamore School Road, just before 10:00 p.m.

When police got to the scene they found two men seriously hurt from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The pair were rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive their injuries and were later pronounced dead.

Officials are still investigating the incident but did say evidence at the scene suggests both men were in the process of robbing someone when they were shot.

The names of the individuals killed have not been released.

There was another police scene not for the Home Depot where a FWPD officer was injured in a crash while heading to the shooting. No word this morning on that officer’s condition.