FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 30,000 animals are making their way into the Fort Worth Stock Show Friday.

Many of the animals are born into it, therefore guests can expect to see new things at the show each year.

The animals make the show unique not only because of the variety of stock but because guests are also granted access to them.

People aren’t allowed to walk in and our of the barns, but they’re encouraged to get in there.

There’s a poultry barn, where the pigeons and chickens show Saturday. The stock also includes goats, longhorn cattle and dairy cattle.

Some of the horse stalls are filling up for the competitions and sales.

In past years, the shows had an old, dusty feeling in the ranch barn. Animals are staying elsewhere, now, after multi-million dollar renovations.