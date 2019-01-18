CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 07: Federal Employees demonstrate outside the Ralph H. Metcalfe Federal Building on April 7, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration organized by the American Federation of Government Employees was held to raise awareness about the impact the proposed 2011 federal budget. If a deal is not reached on the federal budget before the expiration of the stopgap government funding bill at midnight Friday non-essential government services are expected to be shutdown. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDW.COM/AP) — Houston-area federal workers who’ve been furloughed because of the partial government shutdown received some free barbecue from a popular local restaurant Friday.

Killen’s Barbecue served free family packs of brisket, sausage, potato salad and beans to hundreds of federal workers who lined up at the suburban Houston restaurant.

The restaurant ran out of food to give away in less than two hours.

“It hurts my heart to see that there are that many people affected by what’s going on,” Owner Ronnie Killen told KHOU-TV.

Killen said he’ll continue giving away food on Fridays until the shutdown ends.

Gerald Steward, who works for NASA, said he supports what President Donald Trump is doing and the free food means he “won’t go hungry today.”

