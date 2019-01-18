MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s some sigh of relief for North Texas government employees who are trying to make ends meet while still wondering when they’ll get their next paycheck.

Fridays marks day 28 of the government shutdown as Republicans and Democrats continue to find a solution to President Donald Trump’s call for a wall built along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown has affected hundreds of thousands of government employees who don’t see an end anytime soon. Many employees, like those in the TSA, are forced to work through the shutdown.

In North Texas, local food pantries are working together to provide necessities to local employees affected by the shutdown. It’s a way to allow those employees to use their grocery money to pay other bills.

Harvesting International in Mansfield is providing those employees with bags of food and is expecting 100 or more people to show up Friday morning. The hope is to save families about $100 in groceries, such as meat bread and canned goods. A government ID or proof of employment will be required to receive the food.

The event ends at 1 p.m., but the president of the center said if the need for food continues, they will set up another day to help federal works and their families.

Dallas-based Hope Supply Company is also pitching in to help by offering a week’s worth of free diapers and baby and adult hygiene items to federal workers throughout the area.

The North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank are also donating food to government employees at DFW Airport on Friday. At Dallas Love Field, the airport is hosting a cookout for TSA employees starting at noon.