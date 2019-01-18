Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, fight, Police: 13-Year-Old Student Assaulted His Teacher, teacher

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old student assaulted a teacher inside one of the classrooms on the Burnett Jr High School campus.

Police said the teacher suffered minor injuries but was able to subdue the male student and prevent any further injury.

No other students were involved, according to police, and it was an isolated assault on a teacher.

Police said they expect to file a charge of Assault on a Public Servant against the student.

