American Airlines (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines canceled 300 flights Saturday morning after a team of meteorologists monitored the impact of a winter storm.

Meteorologists are closely tracking a winter storm that’s impacting operations in parts of the Midwest and Northeast.

American Airlines canceled 300 flights Saturday morning around 9:30 and an additional 130 flights Sunday. More cancellations are expected this weekend as the storm heads toward the Northeast.

Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flight on ww.aa.com before departing for the airport.

If additional flights are canceled or excessively delayed, customers may rebook. They may also cancel and request a refund.

