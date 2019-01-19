INDIANAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Indiana Pacers leading scorer, Tyreke Evans, had 19 points in their 111-99 win against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night.

Indiana has won three of four to become the sixth team in the league to reach 30 wins.

Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for Dallas, while DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 16 rebounds; however, they were unable to overcome a lackluster performance by rookie star Luke Doncic.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored eight points — his fewest in more than a month — and was ejected for the first time after drawing a second technical with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.

Without Doncic, the Mavs never seriously challenged again in their third consecutive loss.

The Pacers seized control midway through the second quarter, and then reasserted itself after Doncic’s ejection by closing out the third quarter on an 8-3 run to make it 84-69.

Dallas closed to 92-83 on Devin Harris’ layup with 8:28 left to play, but Indiana answered with a 13-5 spurt to seal the victory.

Doncic was three of 14 from the field. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

Darren Collison had 16 points for Indiana, and Victor Oladipo finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Mavericks look to come back from this loss Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks for an afternoon game.

