LIVEPresident Trump Addresses Shutdown, Border
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMDFW Outdoorsman
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Claxton, ellis county, Ennis, Garrett, Murder, Shooting, Spec's liquor store, Timothy Brown, Waxahachie
Photo courtesy of Sergeant Joe M. Fitzgerald

GARRETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the murder of a man behind a Spec’s liquor store in Garrett Friday night, police say.

Witnesses said they saw a man, that appeared to have been shot, lying in a driveway of a mobile home in the 4000 block of Spur 469.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Brown of Ennis.

A medical examiner identified the victim as Donald Claxton.

Brown was taken to Ellis County Jail Saturday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s