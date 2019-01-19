GARRETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the murder of a man behind a Spec’s liquor store in Garrett Friday night, police say.

Witnesses said they saw a man, that appeared to have been shot, lying in a driveway of a mobile home in the 4000 block of Spur 469.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Brown of Ennis.

A medical examiner identified the victim as Donald Claxton.

Brown was taken to Ellis County Jail Saturday morning.