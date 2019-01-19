SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — R&B singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake pulled some sunshine from his pocket during his visit with patients at a Texas children’s hospital.

Timberlake took a break from his “Man of the Woods” tour to pop in and pose for pictures with the young patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio.

A video of the kids was widely shared all week, many of them in their hospital beds dancing to Timberlake’s hit song, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” with its refrain of “got some sunshine in my pocket.” The kids held up signs that read “JT See me!” and on Friday afternoon JT obliged.

One girl in a picture with Timberlake held up a sign that read “JT saw me!”

The 37-year-old recently resumed his tour after canceling several dates because of bruised vocal chords.

