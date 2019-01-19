ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — UT Arlington Edric Dennis continued his recent scoring binge with a season-high of 32 points to help the team defeat Little Rock 82-73 Saturday.

The Mavericks went the last 4:32 minutes without a field goal, but they picked things back up with 12 of 14 free throws to finish the victory. UTA was 34 for 39 from the line, with Dennis making 15 of 17.

Dennis, a junior transfer from Jackson State who is in his first season with the Mavericks, scored 19, 25 and 32 in the past three games. He had been averaging 14 points per game.

Brian Warren, with 12 points, was the only other player in double figures for UTA (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt), which has won four in a row.

Markquis Nowell 21 points was accompanied by seven assists for the Trojans. Rayjon Tucker scored 15 points and Kamani Johnson contributed 11 points with seven rebounds.

