Filed Under:D.C., Dallas, Dallas City Hall, Women empowerment, Women's March

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some streets closed near Dallas City Hall for the Women’s March Saturday morning through the afternoon.

The message of the march focuses on women empowerment. All were welcome to attend.

The march lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a sister march to the nationwide Women’s March in D.C.

“We want to stress with this event that all voices matter,” said Michelle Wentz, a march organizer. “You alone can make a difference.”

Wentz said she hoped these women take their voices back to their community.

