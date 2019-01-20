HEATH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cancer had once gotten in the way of a couple’s wedding plans, but Saturday afternoon all of that was in the past, as the newly weds celebrated in Heath.

The friends and family of Nikkita and Fred Morris witnessed the start of their marriage at Hidden Creek venue.

For Nikkita, the nuptials were as much about celebrating the love she shares with her husband as it is about celebrating a victorious fight against cancer.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer, said Nikkita. Several doctors told me that I wasn’t.”

It wasn’t an ideal way to begin her fight.

“I believed in God and here I am today,” said Nikkita.

Now, all of that’s behind her.

They received help from the Society of Wedding Professional, vendors, musicians, caterers, photographers. Loved ones also came together to make their wedding wish day happen.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Nikkita. “It’s been a wonderful long road and it’s here and I just thank God.”

The happiness in her face couldn’t have been any more obvious.

“I feel great I married my best friend today,” said Nikkita.

The Society of Wedding Professionals said this was the first wedding wish they have been able to grant and they hope to do a lot more in the future for deserving couples.