DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Democratic Party co-hosted the 2019 Dallas Women’s March Sunday.

The event’s mission centered around standing up for women’s rights, equity for women, justice ad inclusion.

It was organized by State Representatives Victoria Neave and Rhetta Bowers, and members of the executive committee.

Previous women’s marches in Dallas united thousands of women, men, and children as part of a national conversation about equity for women.

The march started at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 1816 Routh Street and ended at Dallas City Hall.

The march lasted for about a mile and a half.

Organizers collected donations for Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center and Genesis Women’s Shelter.

