DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was charged with murder for shooting a man in parking lot in Dallas Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the corner of Jim Miller Road and Samuell Boulevard.

Police at the scene said Demarcus Beal, 26, was walking towards Arnulfo Canizales’ car when he was shot.

Beal was shot several times and died.

33-year-old Canizales drove away from the scene and waited for police before he was arrested.