PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A food pantry will honor Martin Luther King Jr. by serving government workers Monday in Plano.

Typically, Minnie’s Food Pantry has one serve a month rule for furloughed workers; however, weekly services and healthy meals will be provided until the government reopens.

“We are seeing people who have never had to ask for help, people who were making $60,000 salaries a year walk through our doors looking afraid and searching for help from Minnie’s Food Pantry,” said Cheryl Jackson, the founder of the food pantry.

The non-profit will have a special giveaway for furloughed workers Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Minnie’s Food Pantry is located at 3033 W. Parker Road.