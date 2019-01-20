  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMNFL Playoffs
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:black face, London Moore, racism, Sorority, student expelled, Twitter, University of Oklahoma, Video
University of Oklahoma (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

(CBSNEWS.COM) – A sorority at the University of Oklahoma said it has expelled a student who was seen wearing black paint on her face and using a racial epithet in a video that went viral on Twitter.

In a statement Saturday, London Moore, the president of the Theta Gamma chapter of Delta Delta Delta, condemned the “racist, offensive and disgraceful” behavior seen in the video. Moore said the video “is in no way consistent with Tri Delta’s ideals” and apologized to students for “this senseless act of racism.”

To read the full article click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s