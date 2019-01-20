(CBSNEWS.COM) – A sorority at the University of Oklahoma said it has expelled a student who was seen wearing black paint on her face and using a racial epithet in a video that went viral on Twitter.

In a statement Saturday, London Moore, the president of the Theta Gamma chapter of Delta Delta Delta, condemned the “racist, offensive and disgraceful” behavior seen in the video. Moore said the video “is in no way consistent with Tri Delta’s ideals” and apologized to students for “this senseless act of racism.”

