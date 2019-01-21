PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Jaydon McCullough, this year’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots will be twice as interesting to watch.

“Seeing two of your former players on teams in the biggest spotlight…..(it’s) different.” McCullough confessed to CBS 11 Sports.

McCullough is the head football coach for the Plano High School, and on Sunday, February 3, there will be two Wildcat alumni playing in the Super Bowl.

Rex Burkhead, running back for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom.

“Both guys were not only great football players, they were great students.”

McCullough coached both players at Plano.

While Burkhead and Noteboom are six years apart, they are bound by their super qualities.

“Both Rex and Joseph, they had good mentorship at home. They have all the intangibles, great character, great work ethic.”

And neither Burkhead, nor Noteboom have forgotten their high school coach.

“Both have time to send me stuff to say thank you.” McCullough said.

That includes an autographed LA Rams cap from Noteboom and an autograph picture with a special message from Burkhead.

“Coach McCullough – I left it all on the field – thanks for being with me until the end,” is what Burkhead inscribed on the photo.

Which leads to the obvious question: who will Coach McCullough be cheering for on Super Bowl Sunday?

“Both of them.” McCullough said without hesitation. “One way or another, a Plano Wildcat will be a Super Bowl champion.”